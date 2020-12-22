On point! Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino poked fun at former costar Sammi Giancola‘s drama with ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in a TikTok video.

The 33-year-old teamed up for a “duet” with Kate Barbato, and her impression was so spot-on, Vinny gave her a shout out via Instagram.

“This girl does Sam better than Sam,” he wrote on Monday, December 21, along with the hashtags “#jerseyshore, #rydersbirthday, #classic” and “#rahnstahp.”

In the 37-second clip, the TikTok star, who boasts 35,000 followers on the social media platform, recounted a classic scene from the hit MTV show in which Sammi, 33, gets into an argument with Ronnie, 35, over Snooki’s then-BFF Ryder (real name: Caitlin Ryder).

“Are you friends with her? Let me know now. Are you friends with her? Are you? Are you friends with her?” Kate lip-synched, to which Ronnie chimed in, “If that’s what you want to take it as.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“Look at me, talk to me. You’re f–king playing me out right now, that’s not cool,” she continued. “Are you friends with her, yes or no?” Vinny then walks in and yells, “Hey we’re going to Ryder’s birthday!” to which “Sam” shouts back, “I don’t give a f–k! Are you, Ron? Let me know, let me know right now.”

Even Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino couldn’t help but comment on the back and forth, writing, “RAHN STAHP.”

The TV personalities dated from 2009 to 2014 during their time on the series. Unfortunately, after Ronnie confessed to cheating on her during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, they decided to go their separate ways.

Shutterstock (3)

“She gave me a timeline. She was like, ‘I want to get married in six months.’ I’m still trying to figure my life out,” he told Pauly D at the time. “I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So, I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it.”

These days, Sammi found love with Christian Biscardi. The duo started dating in 2017, and in March 2019, she revealed she was engaged. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” she captioned a photo on Instagram of her man getting down one knee. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi, I love you!! #Fiancé #MrsBiscardi #StillCryingTearsOfHappiness.”

Ronnie moved on with Jen Harley — with whom he shares daughter Ariana Sky — but the duo faced no shortage of drama and eventually called it quits. He’s currently dating Jen-lookalike Saffire Matos.

Despite their ups and downs, Ronnie revealed he was happy for his former flame following news of their engagement. “You know, God bless her, and I’m glad that she found happiness,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. “I’m glad that we’ve all found happiness, you know? We’re very lucky.”