Travis Kelce wouldn’t reveal if his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will be in Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, noting that she’s “focused” on her Eras tour.

During a press conference on Wednesday, February 7, Travis, 34, answered several questions from reporters, including if Taylor, 34, had given him a “pep talk” ahead of the big game on Sunday, February 11. After the professional athlete revealed that she hasn’t, he explained that the “Our Song” singer has been busy focusing on her current tour.

Taylor previously took a brief hiatus before kicking off the first tour dates of 2024 during her show in Tokyo, Japan, on February 7.

Travis then implied that he wasn’t sure if Taylor will be able to make it to his championship game at Allegiant Stadium, as her last concert in Tokyo is on Saturday, February 10. “The Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it,” he said.

The “Cruel Summer” singer has become a staple at Travis’ games ever since they confirmed their romance in September 2023. However, both Taylor and Travis have had to accept that they’re not able to make it to all of their partner’s events due to their busy schedules.

One example was when the Ohio native couldn’t be by Taylor’s side when she attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, due to his practice schedule. The awards show turned out to be a major evening for Taylor, who made history as the first artist to win Album of the Year four times and announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department..

“This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she told the crowd during her acceptance speech. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19 is called The Tortured Poets Department.”

Despite not being in the audience with Taylor, Travis was still able to show his support by “liking” a photo of the “Now That We Don’t Talk” singer as she posed on the red carpet.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

He continued to be a supportive boyfriend after the awards show by praising Taylor as “unbelievable” during a press conference on Monday, February 5. “She’s rewriting history books herself,” he said, adding that he told her he will “have to hold up [his] end of the bargain and come home with some hardware” from the Super Bowl.

While it’s unclear if Taylor will be at the Super Bowl, Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, confirmed she will be in attendance. However, she said she likely won’t be sitting in a suite due to the expensive prices and will probably watch from “the stands.”

Despite only dating for about six months, Taylor and Travis seemingly feel confident that they’re a perfect match. “Taylor and Travis are both walking on air,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in January about their romance. “They’re madly in love — and plan to be together forever.”