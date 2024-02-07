Even Donna Kelce has her limits when it comes to extravagant spending. After Mama Kelce explained her seating arrangement for Super Bowl LVIII, where her son Travis Kelce will play against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11, fans were surprised at her down-to-earth answer.

As it turns out, though Donna, 71, has been spotted supporting her son, 34, ​in VIP boxes throughout the season, her plans for the big game are a little more lowkey.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars,” she explained during a Wednesday, February 7, interview on Today. “So I have a feeling I’m not in a box, I have a feeling I’m in the stands. As far as I know I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

The proud mom’s revelation came days after she shared the first thing she said to Travis after ​the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, and earned their spot in this year’s Super Bowl.

“I just looked at him and I said, ‘You were possessed,'” Donna recalled during a Monday, February 5, interview with People. “It was just the most amazing feat I’ve ever seen him accomplish. He was on a mission … a mission to make sure that they won this game.”

But the Kelce matriarch doesn’t just show her support for Travis’ NFL career. She has also expressed her approval of his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.

Not only did Donna recently gift Taylor, 34, a custom ‘87’ ring so ​the singer could represent her son’s jersey number, but on February 1, she changed her Facebook cover image to a photo of her with a group of friends and family, including Travis and Taylor.

Fans will have to wait and see whether Taylor will join Donna in Las Vegas to watch Travis compete for the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. The Grammy winner will have a short window to get from the final show on her Eras tour stop in Tokyo on February 10, to Allegiant Stadium, leaving Swifties concerned she won’t make it to see her man play.

However, on February 2, the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C. chimed in to assure fans ​that Taylor would be able to land in Vegas with time to spare.

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras ​tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red,” the embassy’s statement concluded.