Noah Cyrus has responded to a comment about her alleged drama with mom Tish Cyrus for the first time. The singer clapped back at a critic in the comments section of her April 26 Instagram post.

After Noah, 24, captioned a post with the Lana del Rey lyric, “Dear lord, when I get to heaven please let me bring my man,” one commenter wrote, “Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?” In a scathing response, Noah replied, “hey real grandma , i’m so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c–k. just for a lil bit. great thanks.”

The comment was in reference to a February report that claimed Noah was “seeing” Tish’s now-husband, Dominic Purcell, before the couple got together in 2022. The “Cry” singer did not attend Tish, 56, and Dominic’s August 2023 wedding.

Shortly after the reports about Noah’s alleged history with the Prison Break star surfaced, Tish admitted in a March interview that there are “definitely issues” in her marriage. The couple has had a very whirlwind relationship, as they exchanged “I love yous” one day after their first date and tied the knot just over one year later.

“Dominic hasn’t been happy with all the drama and scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Tish and his past relationship with Noah,” a source exclusively told In Touch on April 5. “He never thought his past hookups with Noah would even be brought up.”

While members of the Cyrus family have not publicly commented on rumors of a feud, some of the relationships definitely appear to be strained. Miley Cyrus did not attend dad Billy Ray Cyrus’ wedding to Firerose in October 2023 and noticeably did not mention him in either of her acceptance speeches at the Grammys in February. Like Noah, Braison Cyrus was also not at Tish’s nuptials, where Miley served as a bridesmaid and Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus were also in attendance.

Brandi, 36, did not directly address the situation while talking about her mom at the CMT Awards on April 7. “My mom is in this era of really being unapologetic about who she is and what she’s about,” Brandi shared. “And I love that for her. She has been so supportive of all of us. She’s really the backbone of the family.”

However, she did say that Tish was still working as Miley, 31, and Noah’s manager. “For her to be in the limelight a little bit and for people to see the star that is Tish Cyrus makes me happy,” the podcast host concluded.