Bhad Bhabie Dissolves Face Filler: Before and After Photos

She’s got her “babyface” back! Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a Bhad Bhabie, revealed that she had all the filler in her face removed, sharing a photo of the results on her Instagram Story.

The “Babyface Savage” rapper, 21, took to the social media platform on April 27 with a fresh-faced selfie. “Dissolved all my filler,” she wrote with a star-eye emoji. Bhabie tagged West Hollywood, California-based injector Zara Harutyunyan and thanked her.

The TV personality, who became known as the “Cash Me Ousside” Girl on Dr. Phil in 2016, also urged her followers not to follow the same path of getting filler in the first place.

“I had Cheeks, lips, chin. Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it, it makes you look so much older and blocks your lymphatic drainage system causing pillow face!” she wrote.

Bhabie’s decision to dissolve her fillers comes weeks after she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn, a baby girl. She shared the news of her daughter’s birth on Instagram on March 22 with a selfie featuring the newborn curled up in her arm as they rested in bed. She opted to cover the baby’s face with a pink heart emoji.

Though Bhabie did not include her little girl’s name in the snap, a previous post from her baby shower revealed that she and Le Vaughn planned to use the moniker Kali Love.

MEGA; Instagram

Bhabie announced her pregnancy with a set of mirror selfies on December 1, 2023. She sported a tight white T-shirt that showed off her baby bump and a pair of gray sweatpants. Less than two weeks later, the “Hi Bich” rapper revealed that she was having a girl with a Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragan campaign where she sat on a motorcycle that had pink fumes coming out of the exhaust pipe.

“Marc Jacobs‘ team reached out to have me shoot for Heaven and it was right before the pregnancy had leaked so they didn’t know,” she told Women’s Wear Daily of the shoot. “When they found out they really wanted to do it still and I did too so we made it happen. It was a quick turnaround but I love how it came out. We thought it would be cool to try and do a gender reveal with the images so we had some fun with it. I’m really just enjoying this whole experience and grateful I have these amazing pictures to share with my daughter one day.”

Not much is known about Bhabie’s boyfriend or their relationship. However, she reportedly shared a since-deleted video of Le Vaughn on social media back in 2021 with the caption, “Love this man 100x over,” according to HollywoodLife. The couple also got tattoos of each other’s names in April 2023, TMZ reported. In addition to Kali Love, Le Vaughn appears to also have a son.