Taylor Swift didn’t seem very happy that the NFL showed an extended cutaway of her as she watched boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28, securing a place in the Super Bowl.

The “Karma” singer, 34, didn’t crack a smile and looked stone-faced as she was shown in her suite at M&T Bank Stadium as CBS ran a banner promoting the ​upcoming Grammys on February 4. While pal Keleigh Teller started laughing, Taylor was seen appearing to mouth, “Go away, please,” before the camera finally went back to the action on the field.

Taylor has said how she’s usually unaware when she’s being shown during Travis’ games, but this time she was being used to promote Grammys coverage and didn’t seem to appreciate the duration of how long she was on camera.

The Pennsylvania native complained about how cameras seemed to always be able to find her at games during her interview as TIME‘s Person of the Year in December 2023.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Taylor said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

As for the backlash she’s received from some NFL fans that her presence at games has received too much attention, Taylor responded, “I’m there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

The “Cardigan” songstress had to deal with some angry Ravens fans as she walked through the corridors of M&T Bank Stadium with Brittany Mahomes and Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. “You’re ruining football!” one person yelled out in a video posted to Instagram. Another shouted, “You did that s–t,” as Taylor smiled and replied, “I didn’t do anything!” while telling the onlookers, “Have a good one.”

Taylor has been a near-constant presence at Travis’ games ever since her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears on September 24. It caused a fan frenzy after Travis previously revealed in July 2023 that he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her Eras tour stop in Kansas City.

What fans didn’t know was that the pair was already dating.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor told TIME. “We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”