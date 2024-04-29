Although Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William are dealing with a lot right now, they made sure to mark their 13-year wedding anniversary with a social media post. The couple celebrated their anniversary by posting a rare wedding portrait on the official Kensington Royal X account on Monday, April 29.

“13 years ago today!” the couple captioned the stunning shot, which featured William, 41, standing behind Kate, 42, with his hands on her waist. They also gave credit to the photographer, Millie Pilkington.

The post comes as Kate remains out of the public eye amid her battle with cancer. The princess announced her diagnosis on March 22 and confirmed that she would be taking time away from the spotlight while undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time,” Kate said in her announcement video, which she shared more than two months after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery in January. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

The royal couple shares children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate continued, “As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.” She also credited her husband with being a “great source of comfort and reassurance” amid her diagnosis.

While Kate has been maintaining her privacy during treatment, she helped publicly celebrate Louis’ 6th birthday on April 23. The royal family shared a new photo of Louis for the occasion and credited Kate as the photographer.

As the family adjusts to their new normal, a source exclusively told In Touch that the children are stepping up to make life easier for their mom. “They are following some new rules, like picking up after themselves and making their own snacks, but also making sure to wash their hands more often because Kate can’t be exposed to germs while she’s going through chemo,” the insider explained. “George, who has always been wiser than his years, has been a real role model, especially to Charlotte. And she loves keeping Louis in line!”

The palace has not confirmed a date for Kate’s return to public-facing duties and the length of her treatment was not revealed.