Justin Bieber gave fans a look inside the highs and lows of his life recently by posting a new series of photos to Instagram. The carousel of images was shared on April 27 and featured shots of the singer performing on stage, along with vulnerable photos of him crying.

Justin, 30, let the photos do the talking by adding no caption to his post for extra context. His wife, Hailey Bieber, popped into the comments section and wrote, “a pretty crier,” along with a crying emoji.

Fans also filled the comments section with concerned messages. Many asked Justin why he was crying and others simply let him know that they hoped he was OK.

The concern comes following Justin’s surprise appearance at Coachella on April 14. He took the stage with Tems for a performance and fans were thrilled to see him singing again. However, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the sighting also sparked fears for Justin’s wellbeing.

“He’s still fragile and seemed checked-out all weekend,” an eyewitness shared. “He finally got his health back, but now friends are worried that he’s spiraling again.”

This came on the heels of rumors about trouble in Justin and Hailey’s marriage, which were first sparked by a concerning post on her dad, Stephen Baldwin’s, Instagram Story. In February, he shared a Reel that included the message, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

Following the post, blind items about the couple began popping up on social media, which Hailey, 27, clapped back at on March 5. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong,” she wrote on Instagram. “Made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion … so I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

A source exclusively told In Touch that the couple’s relationship “isn’t in the best place right now,” but added that leaving Justin is not on Hailey’s radar. “Their marriage is Hailey’s priority, as well as keeping [Justin] healthy,” the insider explained. “Coachella was a huge accomplishment for Justin, and everyone is rooting for him. But he’s still very fragile.”