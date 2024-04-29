Gypsy Rose Blanchard plans to continue opening up about her life in and out of prison in her upcoming memoir, My Time to Stand. What is the book about, what has she said about the memoir and when will it be released?

What Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Book ‘My Time to Stand’ About?

My Time to Stand – which was cowritten with Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani – will shed light on the ups and downs in Gypsy’s life. The general public first learned about Gypsy due to her involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, alongside then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. Prior to Dee Dee’s death, she tricked Gypsy into believing she was disabled.

Gypsy pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in 2016, and she was released after serving 85 percent of her sentence in December 2023.

What Has Gypsy Rose Blanchard Said About ‘My Time to Stand’?

After announcing the new memoir in April 2024, Gypsy opened up about her latest project while speaking to People.

“I am in love with the title of my book not only because it addresses the question I get most, but because in our pain and struggle we can find what it is that we want to stand for,” she said in a statement. “That inside our stories, if we dare to sit in the stillness of them, our purpose can be revealed. And we all have a purpose. That’s what I hope people will take away from my book.”

While Gypsy’s life has been documented several times in pop culture, she explained that she wanted the opportunity to share her own side of the story. “But as a survivor desperate to figure out ways to inspire others to find hope, it’s necessary to face inward—to question, to be introspective,” Gypsy said about writing the book.

“In processing and retelling my memories, so much more truth has been revealed to me, including the victimization of the other people in my family and community,” she continued. “I hope to engage readers by describing my journey, instead of explaining it. In that way, others might see themselves in my story, too, and relate.”

Gypsy also revealed that the memoir allows her to stand up for herself and other abuse victims. “Now, I can stand with other victims as they take steps toward doing whatever work is necessary to stand for themselves,” she said. “My Time to Stand is about reclaiming my footing so others can be inspired to walk a life of purpose and meaning and build a future sturdy enough so others can stand for something, too.”

When Will Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Book ‘My Time to Stand’ Be Released?

My Time to Stand is set to come out in January 2025. Publisher BenBella Books will release hardcover and ebook editions, while Recorded Books will release an audio version.