Britney Spears is reportedly “dangerously unstable” after settling her legal dispute with her dad, Jamie Spears, regarding her conservatorship case.

Britney, 42, is reportedly in danger on both the mental and financial fronts, and that the “Toxic” singer has been spending large amounts of money on a regular basis, according to an article published by TMZ on Monday, April 29. A source told the publication that Britney is “completely dysfunctional.” The insider added that since her conservatorship ended in November 2021, the Grammy winner has had “no supervision” and that she’s prone to “shocking” mood swings.

“She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her. She’s not protected anymore,” another source explained.

The outlet also touched on Britney’s financial situation which seems to be in crisis.

“We’re told Britney has been spending a fortune and is in real danger of going broke. Our sources say she’s been going to French Polynesia, staying at The Brando, and spending close to a million dollars each trip between private jets, hotels, staff, etc,” the article states. “She goes every month or ​two. We’re told she also goes to Hawaii almost monthly by herself, taking a private jet, staying in the Presidential Suite at the Four Seasons, and dropping $350k a trip.”

An additional source told TMZ, “She cannot afford this. She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she’s now where the conservatorship started – in danger of going broke.”

The “Oops! I Did It Again” songstress settled the ongoing legal dispute with dad, Jamie, 71, in April, but the court ordered Britney to pay for all of Jamie’s legal bills. TMZ reported on April 26 that Britney was “furious with the outcome.” The report also stated that sources told the outlet that Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart promised the “I’m a Slave 4 U” artist that she had a solid case, but in the end she was required to pay her father $2 million.

Rosengart released a statement regarding the case on April 26.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears, Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportions,” Rosengart said to Us Weekly. “Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete.”

The statement continued, “Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored.”