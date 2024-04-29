The Downfall of Diddy Claims Politicians Involved in Scandal

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former bodyguard, Gene Deal, has spoken out about Combs’ current legal woes in the new documentary, The Downfall of Diddy. He claims that it’s not just people in the music industry who are nervous about being seen on the videotapes authorities allegedly confiscated from Combs’ mansions.

“I don’t think it’s just celebrities that are going to be shook,” Deal claimed. “He had politicians in there. He had princes in there. He also had a couple of preachers in there.”

The Downfall of Diddy also featured TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere who said that Combs was “allegedly obsessed with recording everything that went on in his home.”

Mark Curry, a former Bad Boy Records artist, added, “If they had 250 cameras they took out of his house, they have a whole bunch of images of footage of things that were going on around [Combs’] house. A lot of people might be running from that tape.”

The Downfall of Diddy premiered on Sunday, April 29, and takes an inside look at several of the allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder. Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day was featured throughout the hour-long documentary and she claimed she had knowledge of Combs’ alleged wrongdoings.

“I knew all of that was going on,” O’Day, 40, said. “I knew the whole time.”

Harvey Levin, who also works as one of TMZ’s executive producers, asked O’Day, “Why did it take so long for others to speak out? Because you really were a lone voice.”

“I was literally text messaging producers, employers, from top to bottom levels like, ‘Y’all know what the f–k you saw.’ People were scared. If you know enough, you likely would be reasonable in being scared,” O’Day replied.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC / Getty Images

When Levin, 73, asked O’Day what these people allegedly feared, she said, “Anything you possibly could, Harvey. A flat tire, being murdered … I don’t know. There’s a lot of things people fear.”

Combs’ attorneys have continued to maintain his innocence since claims of sexual crimes began surfacing in November 2023. After the “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems” artist’s homes were raided by Homeland Security Agents on March 25, Combs’ lawyer Aaron Dyer released a statement condemning the use of force from authorities while continuing to insist that Combs is innocent.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer’s statement began. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

The statement continued, “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”