She Never Goes Out of Style! Taylor Swift Steps Out on the 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

The Grammys let her ​be bejeweled! Taylor Swift, who topped this year’s nominations with nods in nearly every category, dazzled on the red carpet ahead of this year’s broadcast at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Taylor, 34, stunned in a Schiaparelli white gown and coordinated black gloves. Her jewelry was incredibly Reputation coded, as she rocked a black choker and silver necklaces.

Notably absent from her arm tonight is her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who announced last week that he would not be able to support Taylor at music’s biggest night in preparation for next weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII.

If Taylor takes home her fourth Album of the Year award tonight, she will beat her own record for most wins in the night’s biggest category. She is currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon, who have each won the title three times during their careers.

