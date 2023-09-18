Tori Spelling had a blast getting to mix and mingle with Beverly Hills, 90210 fans at Tampa, Florida’s 90s Con 2023 over the weekend of September 15. But in a video she shared from the event, fans accused the star of allegedly going overboard on facial fillers despite her current financial woes.

In a September 16 video taken backstage from her booth, Tori, 50, blew kisses at the camera while wearing a white cropped T-shirt and jeans. “Come by my booth and get Donna Martin Graduates merch,” she wrote in the caption. Some of her Instagram followers reacted with shock, with one commenting, “I don’t understand, if you’re that broke, then how do you afford all those fillers in your face? Your face is over filled.”

One person exclaimed, “OMG what happened to her!” while another told Tori, “Time to cool off on the fillers hun … pretty without all that.” Another fan echoed the sentiment, adding, “Please stop ruining your beautiful face with all the fillers!!”

Others were concerned with Tori’s slim appearance, as one fan wrote, “Ozempic face and tummy tuck stomach,” while another asked, “What did she do to herself?” A follower commented, “Somebody needs a few hamburgers and less plastic surgery. Oh geez. Not going to say who but it’s not a good look.”

The sTori Telling author has previously denied having any cosmetic work done on her face. “First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now … and she does makeup like no one else. And my face — I look completely different,” Tori said during a 2021 interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. She added, “I look like I’ve had a nose job. Like, it’s straight now … It’s all contouring.” The only plastic surgery Tori has admitted to getting is having a breast enhancement.

Tori has had a rough 2023 that has been filled with everything from hospitalizations to an alleged split from estranged husband Dean McDermott to money woes that saw the actress and her five children living out of an RV.

The True Tori star revealed to fans in May that she and her kids she shares with Dean — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — were constantly getting sick and found out their rental home was infested with toxic mold. The following month, Dean posted an Instagram announcement that the pair “decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” although he took it down less than 24 hours later.

In July, Tori and her children moved into a $100 per night Hollywood motel, a decision she defended to a TMZ cameraman on July 17 when asked about her living situation.“ Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” Tori snapped.

The following month, Tori and the kids were pictured living out of a recreational vehicle at a Ventura County, California, campground. She even posted photos to Instagram of the experience with the caption, “As long as we have each other…” On August 20, the Tori and Dean: Inn Love alum revealed she spent four days in the hospital while not revealing her ailment, although she was photographed with bruises on her face while leaving a Los Angeles medical center later that same day.