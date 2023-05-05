Stars Who Have Addressed Ozempic and Weight Loss: See Who Confirmed and Denied Usage

The weight loss medication Ozempic has become the most talked-about new drug in Hollywood, with several celebrities denying that they’ve taken it to shed pounds. Meanwhile, others have admitted to using the drug and described their results.

The FDA-approved semaglutide — which was originally produced for adults with type 2 diabetes — works with the brain to reduce food cravings. It also makes a person feel fuller faster when eating and regulates how the body stores fat and uses sugar. The prescription medication is administered by a once-a-week injection.

Kyle Richards has been one of the most prominent celebrities to deny using Ozempic. She appeared in a post-workout Instagram photo wearing a tight top and leggings while looking ripped on January 5, 2023, which caused fans to question her flawless figure.

One person commented, “Kyle is skinnier than ever,” while another wrote, “Accountability or Ozempic lol.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star fired back, responding, “Do not spread lies. I’m not on Ozempic,” to one of the users who accused her of using the drug to slim down.

The issue came up again when the reality star wore a black bikini in a January 16 mirror selfie. As she was hit with more accusations by users about how she achieved her fabulous figure, Kyle doubled down, “I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery,” although the Bravolebrity added she had “a breast reduction” in May 2022.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga admitted she thought Kyle had been taking Ozempic to achieve her new body during a January 26, 2023, appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live”

“I’m not gonna lie, when I first saw her, I was like, ‘Ooh she’s taking that stuff,’” Melissa confessed, adding she was willing to listen to Kyle’s denials. “And then, when she said that, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, maybe not.’ You know, I don’t know. I didn’t even text her and ask her.”

Jeff said he didn’t believe Kyle’s explanation that she cut out carbs, alcohol and sugar to achieve her tight body. “I think what she did is probably went off of it to be like, ‘I’m not on it!’ So, she’s not technically lying,” the former Flipping Out star commented, adding, “I love her, but it’s not just not drinking since July – I mean, come on.”

Reps for Kyle and Melissa did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Several celebrities have admitted to trying Ozempic, with at least one doing so unknowingly.

“So, my anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody. I didn’t even know I was on it. She said, ‘If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good,'” comedian Chelsea Handler confessed during a January 25 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I came back from a vacation, and I injected myself with it. I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, ‘I’m not really eating anything. I’m so nauseous. I’m on Ozempic,'” Chelsea recalled about the conversation. “And I was like, ‘I’m kind of nauseous too.’ But I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged.”

When the pal asked if she was taking Ozempic, Chelsea told her she was on a “semaglutide.” Her friend broke the news to her, “That’s Ozempic.” The Chelsea Does alum soon quit taking the medication.

“I’m not on it anymore. That’s too irresponsible,” she told host Alex Cooper. “I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I’m not gonna do that. That’s not for me. That’s not right for me.”

Chelsea had a warning for other Hollywood stars. “Everyone is on Ozempic. It’s gonna backfire, something bad is gonna happen,” she shared.

Scroll down for stars who have spoken out about Ozempic.