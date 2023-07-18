Mama bear. Tori Spelling is defending staying in a $100 a night Hollywood motel with her five children amid her split from husband Dean McDermott.

“Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum responded to a TMZ cameraman when asked about her living situation as she left a San Fernando Valley Target store on Monday, July 17.

When asked if she was “blindsided by the split, Tori proudly stated, “I’ve always looked better on my own.”

The family had to vacate their home after toxic mold was discovered in May, which was severely affecting the health of Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, whom she shares with Dean. It’s unclear where he is living at this time.

“We are seeking accommodations via a hotel, Airbnb, or Vrbo home until we can grasp what to do,” Tori told her Instagram followers when informing them of the mold situation.

The motel is a far cry from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, where Tori and Dean held Stella’s 15th birthday party. She shared photos from the poolside bash featuring cake, cupcakes and plenty of swimming in photos posted to Instagram on June 15.

“Back to my zip code … @beverlyhilton hotel has been such a huge part of my life. Went there with my family growing up and now I’m lucky enough to be able to take my own family. #beverlyhitonhotel gave us the most wonderful experience for @stella_mcdermott08 15th birthday,” Tori began in the caption

“Penthouse suite, cabanas, cakes, the works. Tbh it was hard to leave. Family time is the best time and @beverlyhilton you continue to always make us feel like true family. We love you!” she added.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Two days after the True Tori alum shared photos of the happy family gathered for their daughter’s birthday, Dean announced via Instagram that the pair were splitting after 18 years of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.” Less than 24 hours later, he deleted the post.

Tori and Dean met and fell in love while filming the Lifetime original movie Mind Over Murder in 2005. At the time, she had been married to husband Charlie Shanian for one year. Tori divorced Charlie and wed the Canadian actor on May 7, 2006.