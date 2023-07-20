Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were hit with a $324 New York City state tax warrant amid their money woes, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Both Tori, 50, and Dean, 56, were listed on the state tax warrant filed on April 20, 2022, which was exclusively viewed by In Touch.

The tax lien was discovered amid their ongoing money problems. Tori and Dean were previously hit with a state tax lien for the amount of $31,091.00 in 2018, a judgement lien for $17,730.00 in 2017, federal tax liens for $184,390.00 in 2017 and $707,487 in 2016 and a state tax lien for $259,108 in 2016.

The tax liens are not the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s only money problems. In 2020, money from Tori’s bank account had been seized after she refused to pay back debts she owed to American Express.

The court ordered a writ of execution in March 2020, and it was executed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in April 2020. Before the ruling, the California native owed $88,731.25 to the credit card company. She paid off the total debt in April 2022, according to The Sun.

Tori’s money had been seized after American Express filed a lawsuit against her in October 2016. A default judgment against her was made in March 2017, which ordered the Kiss the Bride actress to pay back the amount she owed.

Not only are Tori and Dean dealing with money issues, but they are also believed to have marital problems.

The Open Range actor took to Instagram in June to announce his divorce from Tori after 18 years of marriage. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

However, he deleted the post less than 24 hours later.

Tori, meanwhile, defended staying in a $100 a night Hollywood motel with their five children amid their rumored split in July. The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, share kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” she told a TMZ cameraman after she was asked about her living situation. When asked if she was “blindsided” by the split, Tori simply states, “I’ve always looked better on my own.”

Tori and the kids stayed at the motel after she revealed that their house had a mold problem. “We are seeking accommodations via a hotel, Airbnb, or Vrbo home until we can grasp what to do,” she explained to her fans via Instagram about their living situation.