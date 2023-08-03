Tori Spelling is staying at an RV park in California with her five kids amid her money woes, according to reports.

The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum, 50, was spotted at a campground in Ventura County with her kids – Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 – in a Sunseeker E450 RV, according to photos shared by The Daily Mail on Wednesday, August 2.

The photos captured Tori behind the wheel of the vehicle as she drove up to a campground, where she is currently residing with her children. The family was also seen unloading several items from the RV, including camping chairs, a cooler, a stove, a pop-up table and a large rug to cover the ground.

Tori and her kids – whom she shares with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott – ​apparent move to the RV park comes amid the pair’s struggle with financial hardship.

In July, In Touch exclusively revealed Tori and Dean, 56, were hit with a $324 New York City state tax warrant. They were both listed on the state tax warrant filed on April 20, 2022.

The tax lien is not their only money troubles. Tori and Dean – who tied the knot in 1996 – were previously hit with a state tax lien for the amount of $31,091.00 in 2018, a judgement lien for $17,730.00 in 2017, federal tax liens for $184,390.00 in 2017 and $707,487 in 2016 and a state tax lien for $259,108 in 2016.

Meanwhile, money from Tori’s bank account had been seized in 2020 after she refused to pay back debts she owed to American Express. The court ordered a writ of execution in March of that year, and it was executed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in April. She owed $88,731.25 to the credit card company before the ruling, while the California native paid off the total debt in April 2022.

Tori’s money was seized after American Express filed a lawsuit against her in October 2016. In March 2017, a default judgment against her was made and she was ordered to pay back the amount she owed.

The Scary Movie 2 star’s money woes come amid speculation that she’s having marital troubles with Dean after he announced their divorce via Instagram in June.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” the Due South actor wrote at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

Dean later deleted the announcement less than 24 hours after it was posted.

Prior to living in the RV, Tori defended staying in a $100 a night Hollywood motel with their kids in July.

“Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” Tori asked a TMZ cameraman after she was questioned about the family’s living situation. She was then asked if she was “blindsided” by the split. Tori replied, “I’ve always looked better on my own.”

The Stori Telling author previously revealed the family was staying at the motel after Tori because their house had a mold problem.