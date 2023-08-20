Tori Spelling Hospitalized Amid Ongoing Financial Troubles

Actress Tori Spelling revealed she has been hospitalized amid her ongoing financial issues.

“[Fourth] day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much,” Tori, 50, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 20, over a photo of her wrist which showed her hospital wristband and an IV. Tori remained vague on her ailment but added, “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.”

Tori’s health issues are just the latest in a string of troubles for the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, as she and husband Dean McDermott have hit a rough patch financially. The mother of five – who shares children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and 6-year-old Beau with her husband – is currently living at an RV park in Ventura County, California, according to reports.

The actress was spotted at a campground in the area in a Sunseeker E450 RV. Pictures showed Tori behind the wheel, as well as setting up several items including camping chairs, a stove, a cooler, a popup table and a large rug.

“It’s like a big adventure to the kids,” an insider told In Touch about the family’s living situation. “To them it’s kind of cool to be camping out under the stars.”

Prior to moving to the campsite, the family was reportedly staying in a $100 a night Hollywood motel. She defended the decision when questioned in July 2023, telling a TMZ cameraman, “Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” While Tori claimed to be staying at the site due to a mold problem at the family home, the previous month, Dean, 56, took to Instagram to announce their separation.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that [Tori] and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

While it’s unclear where the couple currently stand, Dean ultimately deleted the announcement less than 24 hours later.

According to a source, the Tori & Dean alum is “desperate” to get her family financial situation back on track, saying, “She’s talking about getting fit enough to be on Dancing With the Stars.”

“She’s desperate to do something to earn her way and is calling all her contacts in the business,” the insider added. “She’s doing all this for exposure … Her dream scenario and her hope is that by flagging how dreadful and chaotic it’s gotten, it’ll finally get TV bosses to offer her a deal.”