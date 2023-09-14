David Silver to Donna Martin’s defense! Tori Spelling‘s former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green gave an update on how his friend is doing after going through a series of financial woes while living out of an RV with her five kids, followed by a mysterious hospitalization.

“I talked to her today. She’s doing great,” Brian, 50, told E! News on Thursday, September 14, adding, “Tori is tough. She’s going through stuff that is difficult for her right now. But she’ll absolutely get through it. And then it’ll make her a stronger person.”

The former onscreen lovebirds are set to reunite in person with their fellow 90210 stars Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty at Tampa, Florida’s 90’s Con 2023. Tori shared a post promoting the event via Instagram, writing, “It’s not where your zip code is it’s where your friends ARE … Tampa, 33602 here we come! Can’t wait to be with my friends at 90’s Con September 15th, 16th, & 17th,” while saying in the accompanying video, “I’m so excited,” promising plenty of fan photo ops.

Nostalgia about the show has been helping keep 50-year-old Tori’s career alive and provided a source of income after she fell into a financial crisis amid her ongoing drama between her and estranged husband Dean McDermott. Tori and Jennie host a podcast called “90210MG,” where the pals and former costars break down each episode of the beloved Fox series while sharing anecdotes and behind the scenes details.

Concerns for Tori began in May after she revealed she and her five children she shares with Dean had been constantly getting sick and it was determined their rental home was infested with toxic mold. On June 17, Dean shared an Instagram announcement that the pair “decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” although he took it down less than 24 hours later.

By July, the True Tori alum and the former couple’s five children — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — were living out of a $100 a night motel in Hollywood. The Stori Telling author defended her living situation when confronted by a TMZ cameraman who asked about her living situation as she left a San Fernando Valley Target store on July 17. “Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” Tori snapped.

In August, Tori and her brood were living out of an RV in a Ventura County, California, campground. She even documented the experience in an Instagram post showing photos bunking with her kids in the recreational vehicle while writing in the caption, “As long as we have each other…”

On August 20, the actress revealed she was hospitalized, sharing a photo of an IV tube attached to her hand and wrote over the Instagram Story, “4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much.” She added, “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.” Later that day, Tori was wheeled out of a Los Angeles medical center with bruises on her face.

Tori has admitted she’s bad with managing money. As of 2023, her net worth was approximately $250,000 as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth, down from $1.5 million in 2022. Tori and Dean previously faced a state lien for $31,091.00 in 2018, a judgement lien for $17,730.00 in 2017, federal tax liens for $184,390.00 in 2017 and $707,487 in 2016 and a state tax lien for $259,108 in 2016. The actress’ bank account was also seized in 2020 when she refused to pay back American Express, although she ultimately paid the $88,731.25 balance in April 2022.

“I am not great with money, and I know a lot of people read a lot of stuff about my financial things going on,” she admitted in a 2019 episode of her Kin reality series, Tori Tried and True. “I had a business manager since I was 18 years old, so I never handled any of my money. Everything, everything, went to them, so, unfortunately, I never quite learned about money. Now raising kids of my own, I’m like, that is so important.”

“And because I’ve never been good with money, I wasn’t ever taught to deal with money properly, that’s something that’s really important for me to do as I’m learning myself now in my 40s,” she added.