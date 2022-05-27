Trouble in paradise. Dean McDermott was spotted having drinks with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace which sent rumors flying that he and wife Tori Spelling are over for good.

Dean, 55, and Mary Jo, 60, were spotted hanging out in San Francisco ahead of their son’s college graduation. “LOOK WHO’S HERE!!!!” Jack McDermott captioned a video of his parents which was shared to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 25.

The following day, Dean shared a photo of his own. “So proud of this young man!!” he wrote alongside a photo of the proud parents posing with their 23-year-old son following his graduation from San Francisco State University. “He graduated from SFSU today!! So grateful to take part in this celebration and journey with Jack and Mary Jo.”

Missing from the celebration, however, was Jack’s stepmom, Tori, 49. Scroll down for everything we know about the status of Dean and Tori’s relationship.

Why Do Fans Think Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Split?

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress sparked rumors of marital woes after she was spotted without her wedding ring during an outing with her children in March 2021.

Three months later, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” she opened up about sleeping in a separate bed from her husband of 16 years.

“You know what? Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” she explained when asked how her marriage was going. “Since he left [to film Chopped Canada] – he was gone for six months – filming in another country, they all stayed with me.”

In addition to the separate beds, Dean was noticeably missing from the family’s holiday card that year, though Tori claims he “was filming.”

The True Tori alum shared a photo of herself with her five children and their “farm” to Instagram in November 2021, leaving fans to wonder about her husband’s whereabouts.

“Dean must be ‘working’ out of town and couldn’t get home in time for the annual Christmas picture,” one fan remarked in the comments. “Fact: Dean McDermott was filming his new feature film in Canada,” Tori confirmed.

Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Still Together?

Despite their relationship struggles, Dean shared a touching tribute to his wife for International Women’s Day in March 2022.

“Happy International Women’s Day to these incredibly smart, creative, strong, fierce and funny women,” he wrote alongside photos of his wife and daughters Stella and Hattie. “I’m so blessed to have you in my life. I love you So Much!!”

In addition to his loving post, Dean’s Instagram bio shows his affection for his wife as it reads, “Married to the love of my life Tori Spelling.”