Tori Spelling’s Worst Year Ever: Hospitalizations, Split From Dean, Living in an RV and More

Tori Spelling has had the worst year of her life, plagued by one misfortune after another. In May, she told fans in an Instagram post, “We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again,” about herself, husband Dean McDermott and their five children. The actress then revealed inspectors found “extreme mold” in their home, but that was just the beginning.

The following month, Dean announced via Instagram that he and Tori had split after 18 years before deleting the post. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum then moved into a Hollywood motel with her kids, only to change things up by living in a rental RV during August. The hits just kept on coming, as Tori was then hospitalized under mysterious circumstances.

Scroll down to see the timeline of Tori’s worst year ever.