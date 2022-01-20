LPBW’s Tori Roloff Says Son Jackson Wants to Cuddle With Little Sister Lilah But She’s ‘Not a Snuggler’

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an adorable video of Jackson trying to cozy up next to his little sister, Lilah Ray, and she was not having it.

“Jackson just wants to cuddle. Homegirl is not a snuggler,” the TLC personality, 30, quipped alongside the cute clip shared via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 20, showing Lilah, 2, pulling away from her sibling, 4, on the couch.

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori documented her and husband Zach Roloff’s kids enjoying a “slow morning” together, sharing another snippet of herself singing the Itsy-Bitsy Spider nursery rhyme to Lilah as her daughter smiled and danced along.

Meanwhile, Jackson was busy getting class assignments done but Tori questioned if he was working hard, or hardly working. “The motivation this kid has to finish his homework is about equivalent to my motivation to [finish] laundry,” she joked.

The soon-to-be mom of three previously told her social media followers that her children were so “excited to be home” following their family vacation to Oregon, where they visited ​​Haystack Rock at Cannon Beach and more.

“[Our dog] Murph, loves racing through the sand and Lilah loved gathering things in her bucket! As for Zach and I, we just loved watching all happen,” the expectant photographer continued, revealing how she’s been feeling. “I felt so good on this trip (in relation to pregnancy) and am really hoping it lasts!”

Tori and her loved ones had a blast venturing away from their new home in Battle Ground, Washington, a few hours away from their former abode in Oregon. She and Zach reportedly spent $944,000 for their new 3,300-square-foot home sitting on two acres of land that features a renovated kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace and a large backyard, according to a listing viewed by In Touch.

TLC/YouTube; Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

In recent weeks, the Roloff brood has been going through a lot of changes as they prepare to expand their family with baby No. 3 in the spring of 2022.

Just before the holidays, Jackson underwent surgery to help straighten out his legs and luckily, he appears to be healing up just fine.

“So, Jackson DID have leg surgery. However, it was to correct bowing over time,” Tori clarified in response to a concerned fan on January 16. “He had plates put on his growth plate. Nothing changed immediately. As his legs grow, they will hopefully straighten, and we will avoid a more invasive surgery.”

It won’t be long until Jackson and Lilah get to meet their new sibling!