Did any real couples come out of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle? The reality TV show promised to challenge hookup kings and queens to try and form deeper emotional connections by taking sex off the table — and some seriously cute romances blossomed. But which stars are still together more than a year after filming ended? As it turns out, not everyone’s love was built to last.

While talking exclusively with In Touch in April, Sharron Townsend and Francesca Farago revealed they were both in contact with their onscreen love interests. Though quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak was keeping all of the couples apart, the Canadian cutie revealed she and her man are already talking about marriage and planning to move in together when they get the chance. After taking a break, Sharron and Rhonda weren’t quite there, but they were still happy to be feeling things out.

“Things have been great,” he told In Touch. He even hinted that she might be “the one,” comparing their time on the show to his real-life mentor’s relationship. Both men weren’t sure how they felt — but seeing their partners’ willingness to be patient with them and stick around through the tough times spoke volumes. “No matter what I put [Rhonda] through [on the show], no matter what I told her or how I expressed myself, she was still there,” he said.

“She’s been there [for me] through everything.” They were even thriving amid social distancing. “These are the conditions that we kind of met each other in,” he explained. “All we could do [at the retreat] was communicate. … Now, it’s kind of like we’re back to how we started.” Getting to know each other on a purely emotional level rather than a physical one helped the New Jersey native realize just how special his relationship with Rhonda was.

However, the current pandemic did have some unfortunate effects. Quarantine forced Sharron to cancel a visit he had planned to go see the Georgia beauty in Atlanta, and though they hoped to reschedule, it seems those plans may now be off indefinitely. On the virtual reunion episode, which dropped Friday, May 8, on Netflix, the stars gave a new update on their relationship.

