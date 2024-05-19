Tom Cruise might be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, though he has been known to keep his private life out of the spotlight. How many kids does he have and what are they up to today?

How Many Kids Does Tom Cruise Have?

The Top Gun actor is the father to three kids. He shares his two eldest kids – Isabella Cruise and Connor Cruise – with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. After they tied the knot in 1990, the former couple adopted Bella in 1992. Their family continued to grow in 1995 when they adopted Connor.

After Tom and Nicole called it quits in 2001, the Risky Business actor welcomed daughter Suri with Katie Holmes in 2006. The couple tied the knot later that year, though eventually called it quits and divorced in 2012.

Who Is Isabella Cruise?

Unlike her famous parents, Bella didn’t go into the entertainment industry and has chosen to live a more private life. She and her husband, Max Parker, currently live in a three-bedroom property in South London, England, with their pet lizard.

Tom and Nicole’s eldest daughter works as an artist, and has updated her Instagram page with samples of her colorful drawings.

Additionally, she launched her own fashion brand called BKC, for “Bella Kidman Cruise,” in 2018.

“Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time she’s been evolving in her arts,” her website states. “Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion. We hope you dig it.”

Who Is Connor Cruise?

Connor is currently based in the Clearwater, Florida, area, where the Church of Scientology – which he is a member of – owns numerous properties.

He runs a barbeque food Instagram account, Connor’s Meat Shack, that launched in March 2021. The account includes photos and videos of different foods he’s prepared on the grill.

Similar to his sister, Connor doesn’t share much information about his personal life on social media. However, the siblings were featured in a rare photo with Tom when they attended a Tampa Bay Lightning game in December 2023.

Who Is Suri Cruise?

Suri became a legal adult when she turned 18 on April 18, 2024. She is still in high school as of May 2024 and has opted to live a more private life.

However, it was revealed in May 2024 that the teen snubbed her dad by not using her last name for a performance in a high school play. She used her mother’s middle name – which is Noelle – in place of “Cruise,” which was revealed by a casting sheet for her school production of Head Over Heels.

It’s currently unclear why she made the decision, though she notably doesn’t have a middle name of her own.