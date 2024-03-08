Tom Cruise’s Dating and Marriage History: Girlfriends, Ex-Wives

Tom and Rebecca hooked up while filming the 1983 hit film Risky Business. “[They had an] intense affair,” their costar Curtis Armstrong later revealed.
Cher
The legendary singer named Tom as one of her “top five lovers” following their brief mid-’80s fling and said they would have had “a great big romance” if not for their busy schedules.
Mimi Rogers
He and Mimi were married from 1987 until 1990. She once confessed it was difficult living in the megastar’s shadow. “No matter what… it’s, ‘Tom Cruise’s wife.’”
Nicole Kidman
Nicole (who shares Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, with Tom) says she felt silenced during their 11-year marriage. “It was my job to put on a beautiful dress and be seen and not heard,” she’s revealed.
Penélope Cruz
Tom and Penélope dated for three years after starring in 2001’s Vanilla Sky together. They reportedly split because Penélope felt Scientology had become a third wheel in their relationship.
Sofea Vergara
According to Andrew Morton’s unauthorized biography of Tom, Sofía was on a list of potential wives the actor submitted to Scientology leaders. “She was being auditioned for [the role of] Mrs. Tom Cruise.”
Katie Holmes
Katie blindsided Tom with divorce papers after six years of marriage in 2012. She’d covertly planned to leave him for months, renting a secret apartment and using a burner phone to plan her escape.
Hayley Atwell
Tom and his MI:7 costar reportedly dated for a year before splitting in September 2021. An insider told In Touch the on-set romance took a backseat to his work commitments and fizzled out.
Shakira
The actor and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer were linked after meeting at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami in May 2023. Sources said Tom was the perfect post-divorce rebound for Shakira, but it didn’t last.