New beginnings! Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s rarely seen son Connor Cruise has officially announced his plans to become a food influencer.

On Tuesday, March 23, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to unveil his official food account: Connor’s Meat Shack. “After many friends telling me, I have finally decided to start a food IG,” he captioned a photo of what appeared to be his backyard. Connor noted that he started the account with “bestie” Kim Joyce. “Give it a follow if you like backyard steaks, bourbon, chicken or really whatever we are feeling like that day,” he added.

The Connor’s Meat Shack Instagram has already racked up over a thousand followers. The account’s bio reads, “Wagyu. Chicken. Briskets. Bourbon. Treagers. Flat Tops … and charcoal.” Connor also added his and Kim’s personal Instagram handles. So far, the Mission: Impossible star’s son has uploaded various videos of himself making meals, including “al pastor on the vertical [rotisserie]” and “chicken shwarma on the rotisserie,” among others.

Prior to creating his own food account, Connor frequently shared both photos and videos of himself manning the grill. Over the years, he’s also made appearances in movies like 2008’s Seven Pounds and 2012’s Red Dawn.

Courtesy of Connor Cruise/Instagram

Tom, 58, and Nicole, 53, adopted Connor along with 28-year-old daughter Isabella Cruise during their marriage. The exes tied the knot in 1990 and divorced nearly 11 years later in 2009. Following their split, the Top Gun star married fellow actress Katie Holmes in 2006. The pair, who shares one daughter, called it quits in 2012. Nicole, for her part, married country music star Keith Urban in 2006, and throughout their time together welcomed two kids.

When it comes to addressing her relationship with her and Tom’s kids, Nicole told WHO magazine in November 2018 that she likes to keep things “very private about all that,” noting that she would “give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

During a September 2019 interview with The Sun, the Big Little Lies actress further opened up about the relationship she has with her two eldest children. “Motherhood is about the journey,” Nicole explained. “There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.”

The Goldfinch star also addressed Connor and Isabella’s decision to stay a part of their father’s church. “They have made choices to be Scientologists,” she said during the interview. “It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love … It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you’.”