Fans of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman watched their adopted son, Connor, grow up, but wonder where he is today after he made a surprising career change while living a low-key life away from the spotlight.

Where Is Connor Cruise Now?

As of March 2024, he was still sharing grilling tips on his Instagram page, Connor’s Meat Shack. It’s believed he still lives in the Clearwater, Florida, area, where the Church of Scientology owns numerous properties, as he is a lifetime member.

When Did Connor Cruise Last Appear in Public?

Connor was last photographed in public in July 2023 in New York City, accompanying his dad to a promotion event for his film Mission: Impossible ​– Dead Reckoning Part One, although he did not pose on any red carpet and stayed behind the scenes.

The former DJ made a rare red carpet appearance on his own in February 2023, when he attended the Diesel fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

Connor hasn’t shared any personal Instagram photos featuring himself since April 2023, where he appeared with a friend in a snapshot showing them on the links at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

What Does Connor Cruise Do for a Living?

Connor became a barbeque food influencer in March 2021, when he launched Connor’s Meat Shack. He shared a video on how to make smash burgers and followed it up with roasted chicken on a spit, Wagyu brisket, ribeye and other meats on a grill.

His page shared numerous photos and videos until January 2022, when after that he appeared to take an extended break. Connor returned with a post on March 6, 2024, showing a photo a barbequed ribs with the caption, “We are still cooking!! Just some fun with the smoker.”

Courtesy of Connor Cruise/Instagram

What Are Connor Cruise’s Previous Jobs?

After taking an interest in deep sea sport fishing, Connor appeared in numerous Instagram photos starting in 2017 on fishing trips in the Gulf of Mexico, Costa Rica and other locales while showing off his prized catches.

Connor’s passion for sport fishing continued through at least 2022, which was the last time he showed off one of his biggest hauls, displaying a massive grouper.

The music lover’s first major career was as a DJ, which he started doing at the age of 16 in 2011. Connor got some impressive gigs over the years, including San Francisco’s The Temple and afterparties for such events as the Terranea’s Celebration of Food & Wine in 2016.

Courtesy of Connor Cruise/Instagram

When Did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Adopt Son Connor Cruise?

The former couple married on December 24, 1990. Two years later they started their family by adopting daughter Isabella shortly after her birth. Connor was adopted by the pair in January 1995.

Tom filed for divorce in February 2001, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed his date of separation from Nicole as December 21, 2000, three days before their 10th wedding anniversary. The former Hollywood power couple’s divorce was finalized in August 2001.

Is Connor Cruise Close With His Father Tom Cruise?

Yes. In addition to supporting his dad’s movies, Connor and Tom were seen in rare photos in the stands of game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in October 2021.

“Connor and Isabella grew up in the church of Scientology, they’ve been members since they were kids,” a source told People in October 2019, adding the siblings “are completely dedicated scientologists just like Tom.”

“Connor has been able to remain close with Tom because of Scientology,” the insider added.

Is Connor Cruise Close to His Mother Nicole Kidman?

Connor was rarely seen with his mom after his parents’ divorce. Nicole opened up in 2018 about how her not being a member of the Church of Scientology seemingly put a strain on her relationship with her adoptive kids, although she loved them unconditionally.

“I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” the Big Little Lies star told Who magazine.

“They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” she continued. “And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love, and I’m open here.”

“I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love,” Nicole added.