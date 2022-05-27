Raking it in! Katie Holmes has made headlines for her acting credits and high profile relationships over the years. Throughout her successful career, the Coda actress has earned an impressive net worth.

What Is Katie Holmes’ Net Worth?

Katie has earned an impressive amount of money since making her acting debut. She has a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Did Katie Holmes Start Acting?

Katie, 43, scored her first professional acting role in the 1997 film The Ice Storm.

Shortly after, she booked the role of Joey Potter on The WB’s teen drama Dawson’s Creek. The popular series ran from 1998 until 2003 and skyrocketed Katie and the other cast members to fame.

Katie booked her first lead role in a movie when she starred in Teaching Mrs. Tingle in 1999. While continuing to star on Dawson’s Creek, she solidified her status as a movie star by appearing in the films Wonder Boys (2000), The Gift (2000), Abandon (2002), Phone Booth (2003), The Singing Detective ( 2003) and Pieces of April (2003).

After the teen drama concluded, the Ohio native shifted her focus to mostly working on movies. Some of her acting credits include First Daughter (2004), Batman Begins (2005), Mad Money (2008), Jack and Jill (2011), Days and Nights (2013), Logan Lucky (2017) and The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020).

In 2011, Katie starred on the Reelz Channel miniseries, The Kennedys, as Jacqueline Kennedy. She later reprised the role in the 2017 miniseries, The Kennedys: After Camelot.

In addition to acting, Katie has served as an executive producer on the film The Romantics (2012). She made her directorial debut with the 2016 film All We Had. Katie will next star in and direct the film Alone Together, which she also wrote.

Shutterstock

How Does Katie Holmes Make Money?

Outside of acting, she launched the production company Lafayette Pictures in partnership with Yale Productions in 2021.

The First Daughter actress has participated in fashion endorsements for brands including Ann Taylor and H. Stern. She has also had beauty partnerships with Bobbi Brown and Alterna haircare.

Who Has Katie Holmes Dated?

While she has captured the attention of fans with her acting work, the Teaching Mrs. Tingle actress has also been known for her high profile romances.

After dating her Dawson’s Creek costar Joshua Jackson, the Batman Begins actress became engaged to actor Chris Klein in 2003. However, the relationship didn’t work and they called off their engagement.

Katie started dating Tom Cruise in April 2005. Despite being raised Catholic, she began to study Tom’s religion of Scientology early in their relationship. Tom, 59, proposed to Katie in June 2005 just seven weeks after they met. The pair welcomed a daughter one year later on April 18, 2006.

They tied the knot in November 2006 during a Scientology ceremony in Italy. Over the course of their romance, Katie and Tom solidified themselves as an it-couple and constantly garnered media attention surrounding their relationship.

The Disturbing Behavior actress filed for divorce from the Top Gun actor in June 2012 after five and a half years of marriage. They signed divorce paperwork in July 2012, while Katie left the Church of Scientology and began practicing Catholicism again.

Following her divorce, Katie dated Jamie Foxx from 2013 until 2019 and chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. from 2020 until 2021.

The mother of one went public with her latest romance in May 2022. She made her red carpet debut with boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, at The Silver Ball gala on May 26.