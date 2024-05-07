Tom Cruise was spotted spending quality time with his eldest children, Connor Cruise and Isabella Cruise, in a rare photo from a hockey game.

Derrick Brooks took to Instagram in December 2023 to share a group photo, which included Tom, 61, Connor, 29, and Bella, 31, smiling for the camera while they attended a Tampa Bay Lightning game. “Good Evening, Wow, look who stopped by my office before our @tblightning game tonight! @tomcruise,” the retired athlete, 51, wrote alongside the photo. “I was a little star struck but played it cool and He said he was too.”

More than four months after the photo was posted, the snapshot recirculated online. Many fans seemed to be interested with the picture because it marked the first time Tom, Connor and Bella have publicly posed for a photo together since 2009.

The photo documented a rare public outing for Tom and his two adult children, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. The former couple – who were married from 1990 until 2001 – adopted Bella in 1992, and they expanded their family in 1995 when they adopted Connor.

Following their split, Tom went on to welcome a child with Katie Holmes in 2006 before they tied the knot later that year. Tom and Katie, 45, eventually called it quits and divorced in 2012. Meanwhile, Nicole, 56, married Keith Urban in 2006 and they welcomed daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.

The Top Gun star has been known to keep his relationships with his children private, though it’s believed that he’s close with both Bella and Connor.

Despite having famous parents, Connor has chosen to live a relatively private life. Before the December 2023 outing, he was last photographed in public in July 2023 while attending a promotional event for Tom’s film Mission: Impossible ​– Dead Reckoning Part One in New York City. Connor may have been by his dad’s side for the event, though he chose to not pose for photos on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Bella seems to be slightly more comfortable in the spotlight and posts rare photos from her of her art on social media. However, it’s not known how often she gets to see Tom and her brother because she currently lives in South London, England, with her husband, Max Parker.

Just like their father, both Connor and Bella practice Scientology. The Big Little Lies alum seems to have drifted from her older kids due to their differing beliefs, though she insisted that it’s her “job to love them” while making a rare comment about Connor and Bella during a 2018 interview with Who.

“I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here,” she said at the time.