Suri Cruise Wears Low Rise Jeans in NYC With Mom Katie Holmes

A rainy day mother-daughter outing! Suri Cruise was spotted looking casual in a low rise jeans outfit while out and about with her mom, Katie Holmes, in New York City on Thursday, May 16.

Suri, 18, sported a white T-shirt with a swan design, which she paired with dark wash baggy denim jeans and a matching jacket with a brown collar, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail. The teen finished off her look with brown slip-on shoes and a long necklace, with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. She was also seen wearing her hair in a high bun.

Meanwhile, Katie, 45, also opted for flared denim jeans, but she paired them with a tan turtleneck sweater and a matching trenchcoat. The Dawson’s Creek star also wore a black belt, black shoes and black sunglasses. At one point, her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail.

The mom and daughter were seen walking through lower Manhattan together.

Suri, who is set to graduate high school next month, turned 18 in April. She was spotted getting coffee and buying herself bouquets of flowers on the milestone birthday, which was reportedly spent without her estranged father, Tom Cruise, according to Page Six. However, the California-born rising star has spent plenty of time with her mom, which is seemingly a sign of their close relationship.

Katie made a rare comment about her bond with her daughter in her April 2020 cover story for InStyle. “I love her so much,” the First Daughter star said. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Katie and Tom, 61, welcomed Suri in April 2006, seven months before they tied the knot. The former couple later divorced in June 2012. Katie admitted to InStyle that the split was an “intense” time for her.

“It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it,” she said. “We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city.”

She recalled an “incredible moment” in NYC that brought her to tears when it happened.

“Suri was 6 or 7, and she was spending the night at a friend’s house while I was seeing the ballet at Lincoln Center. At 10 [p.m.] I got a call: ‘Mommy, can you come get me?’ I got a cab and went down to Battery Park to pick her up,” Katie continued. “She was exhausted. She fell asleep on the way home, and when we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her. He helped carry her to the building. He was so kind.”