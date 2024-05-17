Katie Holmes‘ daughter, Suri Cruise, dropped dad Tom Cruise‘s last name while performing in a recent high school play.

Suri, who became a legal adult at 18 on April 18, used her mother’s middle name in place of “Cruise,” as a casting sheet for her school production of Head Over Heels, based on the Broadway musical, listed her name as “Suri Noelle.” The Alone Together star’s full name is Kate Noelle Holmes.

It’s unclear why the aspiring actress made the decision. Suri does not have a middle name of her own.

Katie, 45, gave birth to Suri in April 2006, seven months to the day ​from her elaborate Italian wedding to Tom, 61, on November 18, 2006.

The Dawson’s Creek alum said in June 2005 that she was studying Tom’s religion, the Church of Scientology, after the pair began dating.

Katie shocked the world by filing for divorce from the Top Gun star in June ​2012 moving to New York City with Suri and getting their own apartment. The following month, Katie returned to her Catholic roots by registering as a parishioner at the Church of St. Francis Xavier in New York City in July 2012.

The former couple hinted religion may have been an issue when confirming their split, saying, “We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other’s commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other’s roles as parents.”

Suri was last photographed ​publicly with Tom in September 2013. The pair are estranged and don’t have a relationship.

Katie raised their daughter in New York City, where she attended an elite private school. Fans have watched Suri grown up, as she was photographed out and about on a regular basis with her friends during her teenage years grabbing coffee, going shopping and doing other activities.

“That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it,” Katie told InStyle in March 2020 about the divorce. “We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city.”

“Suri’s parents may be famous, and she may be photographed a lot, but she’s still a very grounded girl,” a source dished to In Touch in 2019 about the former couple’s child. “She loves hanging out with her girlfriends, listening to music, dancing, watching TikTok videos, following her favorite social media stars. And, of course, talking about cute boys they like.”

The Batman Begins star gave a rare update on Suri in an April 2023 interview with Glamour. “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her.”

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent,” Katie added. “She’s an incredible person.”