Where Is Isabella Cruise Now? Updates on Her Life Today

Fans of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman have wondered where their adopted daughter Isabella Cruise is today and what she’s doing with her life after choosing to remain out of the spotlight, not even attending her famous parents’ premieres and other events.

Where Is Isabella Cruise Now?

As of late 2023, Bella was living in a three-bedroom property in South London, England, with her husband, Max Parker, and their pet lizard.

She reportedly turned down her dad’s offer to live in his $400,000 per month penthouse in London’s historic Corinthia Residences in 2020, preferring a more independent life.

What Does Isabella Cruise Do for a Living?

She works as an artist and her Instagram page is filled with her colorful drawings.

In 2018, the creative young lady launched her own fashion brand called BKC, for “Bella Kidman Cruise.” Her website noted, “Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time she’s been evolving in her arts.”

It continued, “Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion. We hope you dig it.”

Bella sells everything from T-shirts to tote bags to pins featuring her designs, as well as limited edition prints of her artwork.

When Did Isabella Cruise Get Married?

Bella married her British boyfriend, IT consultant Max Parker, in a September 2015 London Church of Scientology wedding. The pair dated for a year prior after being introduced by mutual friends.

Neither Tom nor Nicole was present for the ceremony. The reception was held at the posh Dorchester Hotel in the city’s Mayfair area.

When Did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Adopt Isabella Cruise?

The former Hollywood power couple, who married on December 24, 1990, adopted Isabella in 1992 shortly after her birth. The pair grew their family by adopting a son, Connor, in January 1995. Tom filed for divorce from Nicole in February 2001 citing “irreconcilable differences.” He listed their date of separation as December 21, 2000, three days shy of their 10th wedding anniversary. Their divorce was finalized in August 2001.

Does Isabella Cruise Have a Relationship With Her Parents?

Although the pair haven’t been photographed together since 2007, Bella told New Idea magazine in 2011, “I love mom. [Nicole’s] my mom. She’s great. I see her sometimes and I speak to her,” adding, “We’re a very close family. I love all of our family,” after speculation arose that Nicole was estranged from her ​children with Tom due to her not being a member of the Church of Scientology.

In 2016, Bella told MailOnline of her divorced parents, “Of course [we talk], they’re my parents. Anyone who says otherwise is full of s–t.”

Nicole Kidman Opened Up About Her Children Being Scientologists

The Emmy winner told Who magazine in November 2018 about how respectful she is of her adoptive children remaining with the Church of Scientology, especially since they were now adults.

“I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

“They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” she continued. “And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love, and I’m open here.”

“I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love,” Nicole added.