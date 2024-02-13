Tom Brady weighed in on the latest NFL drama by praising Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid after Travis Kelce lost his cool during the Super Bowl.

During the Tuesday, February 13, episode of SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast, Tom, 46, looked back at his years in the NFL to say that neither Andy, 65, nor Travis, 34, were necessarily wrong during the heated interaction.

“There’s always little family issues and, of course, I don’t mind seeing it because I was a part of a lot of those things. Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced,” he said. “You’re not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win.”

The former New England Patriots quarterback then praised Andy for how he handled the situation. “I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their backs. And I actually think Coach Reid handled it just awesome, like he always does,” Tom added. “He just said, ‘I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor.’ And I love that because it just speaks to his leadership ability.”

Tom shared his thoughts on the drama two days after Travis was spotted yelling and bumping into Andy while playing against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. After running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the football and turned it over, Travis threw his helmet on the ground before he yelled at Andy and bumped into him.

The tight end later addressed the moment after the Chiefs won. “Man, I’m gonna keep it between us,” Travis told ESPN reporter Booger McFarland when asked to reveal what he said during the altercation. “I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Andy also shared his side of the experience by making light of the incident and joking that Travis “tested [his] hip out during the CBS postgame show. “He caught me off balance,” he added. “Normally, I’d give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

The California native went on to explain Travis’ behavior while speaking to members of the press. “The part I love is that he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win,” Andy said. “It’s not a selfish thing, that’s not what it is, and I understand that. So as much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that.”

While both Travis and Andy insisted that there is no drama between them, several viewers took to social media to slam the professional athlete for the way he acted. “Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV. He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT…” one person wrote via X. Another fan commented, “For the record, my respect for Travis Kelce severely plummeted after seeing him manhandle Andy Reid. I don’t care how angry he was, or if his frustration was valid. It was inexcusable behavior. Do better. Be better.”