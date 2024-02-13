While many fans can’t stop thinking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s PDA at the Super Bowl, others were more focused on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s outburst at coach Andy Reid on the sidelines. Many were surprised by Travis’ behavior, though it turns out Andy, 65, has publicly discussed the athlete’s “temper” in the past.

Andy reflected on how Travis, 34, has grown as a person and player during an interview with CBS, which aired just hours before the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. “As a player, he has always been very good,” he said about the Ohio native. “Now, he had a temper. So on the field, he would go off and do some crazy things.”

After clips showed Travis yelling at others during games over the years, Andy insisted that he has learned to control his anger. “He was a challenge early,” he continued. “But he’s grown up right before our eyes. He’s always had that heart, that soft heart, but he had to just grow out of the other stuff, channel it properly.”

However, Travis seemingly went back to his old ways when he was spotted yelling and bumping into Andy during the championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. The tense interaction took place after running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the football and turned it over, which prevented the team from getting a touchdown. Travis – who wasn’t on the field during the play – threw his helmet down in frustration and appeared visibly upset while yelling at his coach.

Several viewers made it clear that they didn’t approve of his behavior, and rushed to social media to share their opinions. “Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV. He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT…” one person wrote via X. Another chimed in, “Yo Travis Kelce, we don’t care if you are dating Taylor Swift … this isn’t cool. You don’t yell at coach Andy Reid.”

Both Travis and Andy eventually addressed the moment following the Chiefs’ win. “Man, I’m gonna keep it between us,” Travis told ESPN reporter Booger McFarland when he was asked what he was yelling at his coach. “I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Andy also assured reporters that there is no bad blood between him and Travis. “He tested that hip out,” the California native jokingly said during the CBS postgame show. “He caught me off balance. Normally, I’d give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

The coach – who joined the Chiefs in 2013 – continued to discuss the interaction during a press conference after the game. “The part I love is that he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win,” Andy said about Travis. “It’s not a selfish thing, that’s not what it is, and I understand that. So as much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that.”