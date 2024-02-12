Travis Kelce insisted that he and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid are on good terms following a heated moment during the Super Bowl. The tight end sparked concern when he was seen yelling at Andy, and even bumped into him during the spat.

“Man, I’m gonna keep it between us,” Travis, 34, told ESPN reporter Booger McFarland following the game on Sunday, February 11. “I was just telling him how much I love him.”

The intense moment took place when running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the football and turned it over, ruining the team’s chances of getting their first touchdown of the evening. Travis wasn’t on the field at the time, which many people have speculated caused the altercation with Andy, 65. After he threw his helmet down in frustration, he appeared visibly upset while yelling at Andy on the sidelines.

Shortly after the moment went viral, several fans took to social media to criticize how Travis reacted to the play. “Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV,” one person wrote via X. Another added, “Huge fan of Travis Kelce, one of the greatest tight ends ever. His gritty play and epic love story made history. Didn’t like him screaming at coach Andy Reid, though. It was disrespectful, even hysterical. Good people have bad moments. Still, he should apologize publicly.”

Not only did Travis address the interaction after the game, but Andy also insisted that he wasn’t upset with the Ohio native. “He tested that hip out,” Andy jokingly shared during the CBS postgame show. “He caught me off balance. Normally, I’d give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

He further discussed the matter while talking to reporters after the game. “The part I love is that he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win,” the California native said about Travis. “It’s not a selfish thing, that’s not what it is, and I understand that. So as much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Despite sharing the intense moment on the field, the Chiefs were able to turn things around and ultimately beat the San Francisco 49ers during overtime. Travis was joined by his family and girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on the field to celebrate, while he also gave a victory speech following his third Super Bowl win.

“Chiefs Kingdom! Y’all hear this? We’ve been fighting for our right all day,” he said before singing Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas.” Travis continued, “We get a chance to do it three times in a row. … I’ll see y’all next year.”