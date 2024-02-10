Isiah Pacheco is more than halfway through his four-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs and he’s already made it to two Super Bowls. The running back may have a cap on his income, but with his proven success on the field, his net worth will ​surely skyrocket.

What Is Isiah Pacheco’s Net Worth?

The New Jersey native’s estimated 2024 net worth is between $1 and $3 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does Isiah Pacheco Make Money?

Isiah was the Chiefs’ seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft following his noteworthy collegiate football career at Rutgers University. Although he was the 251st pick in the draft, he used his position as fuel.

“Going in the seventh round, (I’ll) always have a chip on my shoulder. Why? So late or why? You know, the position I was in, but I didn’t question it,” Isiah told Chiefs Wire in April 2023. “You know, I just kept my head down, and I blocked out the negative energy and stuck to the script and stayed on task, and that was finding the edge to compete against the older guys and picking their brain, so they could teach me the business side of the program.”

The professional athlete signed a four-year deal worth $3.739 million and earned a $79,108 signing bonus that prorates at $19,777 annually.

Isiah was given a major opportunity during his rookie season in 2022-2023 and ran with it. Chiefs starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire got injured mid-season and Isiah temporarily took his place. The rookie, however, defied the odds and helped take his team to the 2023 AFC Championship and Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, where Isiah scored the game-winning touchdown.

“It’s a dream come true. It was already written, my grandpa told me. For me, as a rookie, to continue on the task and eliminate distractions going into this game — you can be at your highs and your lows, but for me it was stay level,” he said after becoming a first-time Super Bowl champ. “Sometimes I tend to get a little too excited in getting ready for the game, but today I was able to control that. I was able to stay even and get back to my tasks — my job — so I was able to focus in 100 percent.”

Isiah had another spectacular season when he returned to the field for year two and had déjà vu of his rookie journey. The Chiefs were crowned the AFC Champions after reaching victory against the Baltimore Ravens and are gearing up to face the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.