Taylor Swift didn’t let her international tour stop her from celebrating with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

Just hours after Taylor, 34, performed her fourth show in Tokyo, Japan, during the Eras tour, she hopped on a plane to travel to Las Vegas for the game at Allegiant Stadium. Fans watched her enjoy the game from her suite, while she continued the celebration after Travis, 34, officially won his third Super Bowl in a dramatic 25-22 overtime win.

