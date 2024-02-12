Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024: Surprise Guests and More of the Biggest Moments [Photos]

Usher absolutely stole the show when he performed during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday, February 11. The R&B singer captivated millions of viewers during a 15-minute set, which featured performances of his biggest hits.

Of course, he also had some surprises in store, with special guests like Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludacris joining him on the field.

The Halftime show came amid the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Usher, 45, is no stranger to Sin City, as he previously had two residences there between 2021 and 2023.

Scroll through the gallery for more photos of Usher’s Halftime show!