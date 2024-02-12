Fans Slam Travis Kelce's Andy Reid Outburst at Super Bowl

A number of fans were shocked by Travis Kelce‘s outburst at Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the second quarter of Super Bowl 2024 on ​Sunday, February 11. The moment was captured by cameras and shown during the telecast, causing many to take to X to slam the Chiefs’ star tight end.

Travis, 34, was seen losing his cool and seeming to physically shove Andy, 65, after being taken out of the game the play before Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball at the seven-yard line on his way to what would have been a certain touchdown. Travis’ face was pure rage as he screamed at his coach before being physically pulled away by teammate Jerick McKinnon.

“Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV. He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT…” one person wrote on X, while another added, “Travis Kelce pushed head coach Andy Reid on the sideline after Chiefs fumble. He acts like Taylor Swift is planning on leaving him after this game.”

“So, we just gonna ignore Travis Kelce damn near knocking Andy Reid down while screaming at him? Like Is he okay?” one fan wondered on the social media platform, as another commented, “Yo Travis Kelce, we don’t care if you are dating Taylor Swift … this isn’t cool. You don’t yell at coach Andy Reid.”

One user was really upset, writing, “Unhinged lunatic Travis Kelce body checks his own head coach, Andy Reid. What a jackass,” as another Chiefs fan added, “For the record, my respect for Travis Kelce severely plummeted after seeing him manhandle Andy Reid. I don’t care how angry he was, or if his frustration was valid. It was inexcusable behavior. Do better. Be better.”

Travis seemed livid that Andy had substituted the team’s backup tight end Noah Gray in his place for the play. He missed a key block of San Francisco 49er Deommodore Lenoir, who went on to strip Isiah of the ball.

After the Chiefs went on to beat the 49ers 25-22 in a dramatic overtime win, Andy downplayed his interaction with Travis while addressing reporters after one asked about the incident.

“It was an emotional day. The part is, he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win, and it’s not a selfish thing. It sounds like it is, and I understand that,” Andy explained, adding, “You know, he bumps into me, I get after him, and we understand that. He just caught me off balance.”

Travis wouldn’t reveal what he said to Andy during the exchange, telling ESPN reporter Booger McFarland following the game, “Man, I’m gonna keep it between us. I was just telling him how much I love him.”