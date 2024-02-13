Did Kanye West get a taste of Taylor Swift’s “Karma?” Former NFL star Brandon Marshall claimed that the pop star had the rapper kicked out of Allegiant Stadium during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

In a clip from I Am Athlete’s “Paper Route” podcast shared on Monday, February 12, the former wide receiver, 39, claimed to have the inside scoop on an alleged incident between Taylor, 34, and her longtime enemy Kanye, 46, who attended the Las Vegas game with wife Bianca Censori.

“Kanye West pulls up to Vegas, Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth,” he said before clarifying that he was talking about Taylor. “So any time they were going to be showing [Taylor Swift], Kanye’s face was going to be there.”

Brandon continued, “He had a mask on, typical Kanye,” referring to the “Gold Digger” hitmaker’s black Alexander McQueen face and head covering. “Taylor Swift gets pissed off, she makes a call or two, everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out of the stadium. … He was trying to leverage her celebrity [status].”

Despite Brandon’s claim, Kanye was seen “several times” during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, according to Hip Hop DX. The publication shared video footage on X of Kanye spending time with Ty Dolla $ign and Anderson. Paak in a VIP suite during the third quarter.

Reps for Taylor did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Taylor, who attended the Super Bowl to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, shared a suite with the Chiefs tight end’s family, as well as her parents and close friends Ice Spice, Keleigh Teller, Blake Lively and more. Kanye was spotted entering the stadium before the game with Bianca, 29, but they did not appear to cross paths with Taylor at any point during the event. The rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was also in attendance in a separate VIP box.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor has been feuding with Kanye since the 2009 MTV VMAs, when he interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Female Video to tell the audience that Beyoncé deserved the award instead. Though the two musicians seemingly settled their differences later on, even taking a photo together at the 2015 Grammys, the feud was reignited in 2016 after Kanye released his song “Famous.” The tune included a crude lyric about Taylor.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” he rapped.

Kim, 43, claimed that Kanye had a phone call with Taylor and asked for permission to include the lyric, which the singer allegedly approved of. However, a spokesperson for Taylor claimed that Kanye did not ask for Taylor’s approval of the song and instead asked her to share it on her Twitter account, which she allegedly declined.

In July 2016, Kim released video footage of the alleged phone call between Kanye and Taylor, and the songstress could be heard calling the lyric a “compliment.” She also thanked Kanye for the “heads up” about the song. However, Taylor later claimed in 2020 that the phone call was “illegally recorded” and “manipulated.”

In her December 2023 Person of the Year interview with TIME, Taylor opened up about the effect the phone call leak had on her.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out there to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she told the publication. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Taylor admitted that the incident felt like a “career death,” but she also “learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies.”

She concluded, “Trash takes itself out every single time.”