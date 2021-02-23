Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell Reveals Sex of Baby No 4 With Tyler Baltierra

Family full of daughters! Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) announced the sex of baby No. 4 with husband Tyler Baltierra and confirmed they are having a little girl.

Hours before sharing the news, the MTV personality, 28, teased a gender reveal to her Instagram followers and asked them to vote on what they thought she and Tyler, 29, are expecting in August 2021. Although many of the votes were cast for a boy, the Baltierra brood will soon add another girl into the mix!

The reality TV couple now shares daughters Novalee Baltierra, 6, and Vaeda Baltierra, 2. Catelynn and Tyler previously welcomed 11-year-old daughter Carolyn “Carly” Davis in 2009 and placed her for adoption.

Courtesy Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

Catelynn took fans by surprise with her fourth pregnancy announcement on Monday, February 22, gushing over how excited she is to welcome another child with Tyler after suffering a miscarriage in December 2020. “This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon,” she captioned her post.

The public speaker opened up about how she was able to move forward exclusively with In Touch in January. “I was able to have these emotions, feel these emotions and keep going on with my day-to-day life,” Catelynn shared about her pregnancy loss at the time, noting she and Tyler were still hopeful to become parents again. “Eventually there will be a little soul that is ready, and that will happen when it’s meant to happen,” she added.

Catelynn also praised her family for showing her the support she needed. “Having two children at home, too, did help a lot because I was able to just love on them and hug them and soak all of them in,” she told In Touch. “You can feel these [painful emotions]. You’re allowed to feel these, they’ll go on and they’ll go away.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tyler and Catelynn have proven to be a united force time after time. They tied the knot on August 22, 2015 and dated each other for over a decade before getting married.

There’s been a lot to celebrate in the family as of late, considering it was Vaeda’s second birthday on February 21. The 16 & Pregnant alum shared a video of them ringing in the occasion with a special cupcake and lit candles, captioned, “Well, Vaeda doesn’t like to have people sing [laughing emojis]. Happy birthday baby girl!!! I love you with all my heart and soul.”

It won’t be long until Vaeda leaves behind her little sister title to become a big sister!