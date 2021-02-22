It seems like Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been together forever, but their love hasn’t been without plenty of bumps in the road. Their nearly 15-year relationship has had its ups and downs, including family struggles, a daughter they placed for adoption, a miscarriage, a pregnancy loss, a trial separation and two adorable little girls. Throughout it all, though, they’ve been able to lean on each other.

And they’ve been leaning on each other for a long time. Though they’ve been together for over a decade, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in August 2020. “This has been the best anniversary trip yet!” Tyler, 28, wrote. “14 years together with my amazing wife @catelynnmtv & I couldn’t be more happy or feel more blessed. I love you, honey! ❤️ #MiddleSchoolSweethearts #14YearsStrong.”

Catelynn, also 28, shared a similarly loved-up message. Happy anniversary babe!!! #5years #nokidsallowed😉 @tylerbaltierramtv.” One year prior, she shared, “Four years ago today, we said ‘I do,'” she wrote in her own post. “Four years ago, I married my best friend, my soulmate, the father of my beautiful girls … Four years ago, we became one and promised to love each other through the ups and downs of this thing called life. … I am beyond blessed to have such an amazing, caring, honest, handsome, funny, blunt and sensitive HUSBAND!!! Thank you for letting me steal your last name! Thank you for choosing me everyday! I love you SO much, @tylerbaltierramtv. Happy anniversary, and I look forward to our future together as husband and wife. 😭❤️😘”

We were only 17 & everyone thought we were naively mistaken about what we wanted out of life, but we knew exactly what we wanted. We wanted each other…forever. I love you so much @CatelynnLowell 😍❤️😭 https://t.co/1j0zbdD36s — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) June 3, 2019

But the tributes don’t stop at anniversaries. In June 2019, the father took an opportunity to reflect on one particular moment from their long history. After MTV posted a clip of his proposal to Catelynn in honor of 10 years of Teen Mom OG, the father retweeted it onto his own timeline. “We were only 17 [and] everyone thought we were naively mistaken about what we wanted out of life, but we knew exactly what we wanted,” he wrote. “We wanted each other … forever. I love you so much, @CatelynnLowell 😍❤️😭.”

