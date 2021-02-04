Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) revealed she wasn’t able to enjoy her annual reunion with daughter Carolyn “Carly” Davis because of the coronavirus outbreak in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“We didn’t see her [in 2020] at all because of the pandemic,” the reality star, 28, shares. “Like nobody was, you know, flying anywhere, going anywhere. So yeah. That never happened. That didn’t happen this year.”

Courtesy of Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

Catelynn says she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, fortunately did find a way to connect with Carly, who was adopted by Brandon and Teresa Davis after her birth in 2009. “We’ve done a FaceTime, like Novalee and [Carly] FaceTimed. But yeah, like visit-wise, it’s just kind of up in the air until things calm down or people are vaccinated,” she added. “Everything in the world is up in the air right now.”

Ever since they placed Carly up for adoption, the former 16 & Pregnant couple has made an effort to still be a part of her life as she reaches new milestones. Fans even got to watch the emotional moment Tyler and Catelynn saw Carly face-to-face for the first time in two years in a 2019 episode of TMOG.

Catelynn and Tyler, 29, also share daughters Novalee Baltierra, 6, and Vaeda Baltierra, who will soon be turning 2. Sadly, it was a tough holiday season for the pair because they lost baby No. 4 after finding out she was expecting again.

“Whenever you have a positive pregnancy test, you automatically, as a woman, start getting excited,” she previously told In Touch. “So, then, obviously when the miscarriage happened, yeah, it was sad. I definitely cried.”

MTV (2)

Catelynn gave Tyler credit for being a great support to her during that especially trying time and squashed theories they are headed for a breakup. “We’re definitely not getting a divorce,” the Port Huron, Michigan, native said. “Nothing is going on. We’re not on the rocks, nothing. We’re all good.”

After filming the new episodes, the Conquering Chaos author says there is a lesson she wants viewers to take away from her and Tyler’s storyline in season 10.

“Some moms and dads [need] to realize it comes back to being an individual,” Catelynn explains about the importance of self-love. “You’re parents, but you also are an individual. You have to make sure that you are doing things that make you feel good and make you happy … Parents kind of end up feeling guilty for doing [that], or people might look down on them for that. And it shouldn’t be like that. Happy kids have happy parents. And that’s all that matters.”

Teen Mom OG season 10 airs on MTV on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.