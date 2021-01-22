Finding strength in sorrow. Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) speaks candidly about her devastating miscarriage in an exclusive interview with In Touch, revealing it took her some time to cope with the loss of baby No. 4.

The MTV personality, 28, says she and husband Tyler Baltierra were so thrilled about expanding their family before getting the heartbreaking news. “Whenever you have a positive pregnancy test, you automatically, as a woman, start getting excited,” she tells In Touch. “So, then, obviously when the miscarriage happened, yeah, it was sad. I definitely cried.”

Catelynn gives Tyler, 29, and her family credit for helping her sort through the grief in the following weeks. The 16 and Pregnant alum notes that her own personal growth as a person also helped to prepare her with the mentality of carrying on.

Courtesy of Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

“I really feel like a lot of the mental health stuff that I did in the past really stepped up to the plate and helped me a lot, because it didn’t overcome me,” she explains. “I was able to have these emotions, feel these emotions and keep going on with my day-to-day life,” Catelynn adds, confirming she and Tyler haven’t given up on the idea of having another child in the future. “Eventually there will be a little soul that is ready, and that will happen when it’s meant to happen.”

Tyler and Catelynn are currently parents to daughters Novalee Baltierra, 6, and 23-month-old Vaeda Baltierra. The reality TV stars also welcomed daughter Carolyn “Carly” Davis, 11, in 2009 and ended up placing her for adoption.

In December, the Michigan native informed fans that she suffered a pregnancy loss with her fourth child and explained why she was going public with her story.

“I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone,” Catelynn wrote in her emotional statement. “We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss and the recovery from it, and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

Courtesy of Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

The Conquering Chaos author says she has since been keeping her mindset positive with reinforcing self-talk and the company of her family. “Having two children at home, too, did help a lot because I was able to just love on them and hug them and soak all of them in,” Catelynn tells In Touch. “You can feel these [painful emotions]. You’re allowed to feel these, they’ll go on and they’ll go away.”

Teen Mom OG season 10 premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.