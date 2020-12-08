Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell revealed she suffered a devastating pregnancy loss in a vulnerable new statement with fans.

“I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” the MTV personality, 28, who shares daughters Novalee Baltierra and Vaeda Baltierra with husband Tyler Baltierra, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 8. The couple also welcomed daughter Carolyn “Carly” Davis in 2009 and placed her for adoption.

“I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year,” the Michigan native continued.

Courtesy of Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

Catelynn thanked her followers in advance for their “prayers, love and support” as her family heals from the heartbreak and tries to move forward together.

“Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share … but again, you’re not alone,” the 16 and Pregnant alum concluded.

Catelynn and Tyler, 28, have sadly suffered a miscarriage before. The couple discussed the painful experience during a previous episode of TMOG in February 2018, and she said that was a concern again this time around.

Courtesy of Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

The reality star shared more details about the events leading up to her pregnancy loss in a new interview with Champion Daily, revealing she found out about baby No. 4 three days before Thanksgiving.

“We were soooo excited! We didn’t tell Nova because we wanted to wait a while,” the Conquering Chaos author told the outlet. “I took like six different pregnancy tests to make sure!” Unfortunately, while she celebrated the holiday on November 26, Catelynn said she started bleeding. “No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited … all of that came crashing down,” she revealed. “I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions.”

Catelynn said the silver lining is that she is better able to cope with the feelings of despair after working on her mental health these past years. “I wasn’t overcome by anxiety, but I was just sad,” she shared. “One day I know I will witness those angels and get to spend eternity with them. Until then, I pray they watch over their siblings and us.”