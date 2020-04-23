The wait is over! Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, have officially welcomed their baby girl, taking to Instagram Live with the announcement on Thursday, April 23.

“She’s here!” the proud dad shared. “Everybody’s safe, everybody’s healthy. Taylor’s fine, the baby is gorgeous.” Taylor can be heard in the background saying that the baby is “big” and looks just like her daddy.

Late in the evening on April 22, Cory tweeted an update saying, “Taylor’s water broke and it’s GAMETIME.”

Taylor’s water broke 💧and it’s GAMETIME — Cory Wharton (@CoryWharton) April 23, 2020

Previously, the model, 25, showed off her baby bump while attending her “last doctors appointment” and revealed how thrilled she was to meet her bundle of joy. “I just wanna see my baby! We haven’t seen her little face for two months. I’m 39 weeks and five days [along],” the MTV alum captioned another sonogram photo from her ultrasound.

Cory, 27, also took to Twitter to share an update on April 20. “We are having the baby tomorrow!!!!!!” he wrote. Of course, it ended up taking a little longer.

The new parents confirmed they rekindled their romance in February 2019 and announced their pregnancy in October. Cory and Taylor first met while appearing on season 1 of Ex on the Beach and they dated briefly after the show.

Cory already has a daughter of his own from a past relationship. The reality star welcomed Ryder Wharton with ex Cheyenne Floyd on April 7, 2017, and now the toddler is elated to have a sibling! Cheyenne, 27, recently opened up to In Touch exclusively about her coparenting dynamic with her former flame and his girlfriend.

“She’s really good with Ryder, Ryder loves her,” the brunette beauty said about Taylor on April 7. “We’ve never … we don’t have any problems, there’s no drama. We sit and talk s–t about Cory,” she quipped.

Cheyenne also said she had a feeling they were expecting their first child together long before they shared the news with the world. “He’s one of those people who, like, you can just tell everything about them. Everything always is on his face,” she revealed to In Touch. “He told me maybe a few weeks later. It didn’t come as a shock, honestly. It’s going to be interesting to see how he balances all of these females in his life.”

The TV personality even discussed Ryder’s reaction to the news, revealing the 3-year-old “was excited” from the get-go. Cheyenne added, “[She understands] that there’s a baby in Taylor’s tummy and that she’s a [big] sister.”