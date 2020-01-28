Her baby hasn’t even been born yet, but Taylor Selfridge is already dealing with plenty of mom-shaming. Luckily, she doesn’t have to go through it alone. Gianna Hammer, who starred with the Teen Mom OG personality on season 5 of Are You The One, became a mom in August 2018 after giving birth to her son, August. While chatting exclusively with In Touch, she was happy to share some advice.

“Parenting in the public eye can be frustrating at times,” Gianna, 24, tells In Touch. “My best advice is to be prepared for the good and the bad! The negativity stands out the most as a new mom because you’re constantly wondering, ‘What am I doing wrong?’ And ‘Does everyone notice what I’m doing wrong?’ This is your first time, remember to cut yourself MANY breaks! And always always remember the good outweighs the bad every time.”

No parent is perfect, and mistakes happen. Despite that, the brunette beauty knows Taylor, 25, is up to the task of raising an amazing little girl. “Your daughter will always be surrounded by love, and that is the best thing you can offer her,” she shares. But she does have one major piece of advice when it comes to not getting wrapped up in Instagram comments and social media drama. “I always love to enjoy the special moments with my family before sharing online,” she admits. “It helps keep me present!”

The blonde mama-to-be has already proven that she knows how to handle all of the criticism. Recently, she fired back at trolls claiming that baby daddy Cory Wharton‘s heart is “already taken” by daughter Ryder, implying that he has no love left for another daughter. She also took aim at comments suggesting she would “try to push Ryder out of the picture,” letting fans know just how much she adores her future daughter’s big sister. “I love Ryder with all my heart,” she said. “I ALWAYS have and ALWAYS will.”

When it comes to raising a daughter of her own, Gianna knows that big heart is going to come in handy. “You are such a natural momma; so caring and loving to everyone around you,” she tells Taylor. “You will be amazing, [and] I’m so excited for you! Welcome to the mom club.”