A bigger brood! Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton posted a heartwarming video of his daughter, Ryder, laying on his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge’s baby bump while celebrating Christmas Eve on December 24. The MTV alum shared the sweet bonding moment to his Instagram Stories, revealing that his little girl “can’t wait to be a big sister!” Cory and Taylor announced they were expecting a bundle of joy in October and they’ve been romantically linked for over two years. The couple still plans on finding out their baby’s gender. It won’t be long until Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter, Ryder, has a sibling! Watch the video above.