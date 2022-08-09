Family feud! The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno shaded her brother Pedro Jimeno’s wife, Chantel Everett, and claimed “no one could put up with her.”

On the Monday, August 8, episode of the TLC show, viewers saw Pedro, 30, and Chantel, 31, reunite in the Dominican Republic.

After their reunion played out, Nicole, 26, was seen talking to her friend Coraima Morla about Chantel’s temperament. She stated that her sister-in-law is difficult to deal with, adding, “She had to go to another country to find an innocent man.”

Also during the episode, Nicole and Pedro met up to make amends following their nasty fight. She apologized for her past behavior and said she wanted to recover their relationship, adding that her brother can always come to her.

Once the siblings made up, Nicole told Pedro that she will always take the chance to tell him he should leave Chantel.

The former beauty pageant contestant has been open about her dislike of Chantel in the past. During the August 1 episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Lidia Jimeno told Nicole about a surprise visit she received from Chantel.

“She came here because of her problems with Pedro,” Pedro and Nicole’s mother recalled. “She says that Pedro is not paying attention to her, that he’s only working, working, working. That they don’t do anything together.”

Nicole responded, “But I don’t understand. Why does she think you can help her now if she’s never tried to have a relationship with you or anything?”

“Because she understands that now I am useful to her,” Lidia replied. She added that after listening to Chantel’s side of the story, she asked Pedro to recount his version of the drama. Lidia then told her daughter about the “scene” that Chantel made in front of Pedro’s coworkers at a happy hour event.

“Why doesn’t he divorce that woman?” Nicole asked.

She then weighed in on why she believed Chantel had a problem with Pedro working so many hours as he tries to advance in his career as a real estate agent. “For fear he would leave her. She wants to have a partner where she is the star. Where she is everything and where the man is always there behind her like this,” Nicole said. “[Following] after her, like an idiot. And unfortunately, Pedro is not that type of man. Pedro is a very hardworking man.”

Later in the conversation, Nicole predicted that Pedro and Chantel’s marriage would end in divorce. “I always told you that their marriage will go to s—t,” she said.

The episode was filmed before the Dominican Republic native filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27. In the filing, Pedro said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. It was also revealed that they separated on April 27.

On July 7, Chantel filed a response and claimed her ex had cheated on her during their marriage. The Georgia native cited the reasons for their split as “adultery by the petitioner” as well as “cruel treatment” from Pedro, including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.” Additionally, she claimed that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”