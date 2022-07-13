The Biggest Reality TV Families (Literally!) Ranked By Number of Members: From the Duggars to Kardashians

Family matters! A popular theme within reality TV shows has been featuring families with an abnormally large number of members.

One family that caught the attention of fans was the Duggars, who made their reality TV debut by starring on 17 Kids & Counting on TLC in September 2008. The show followed Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar as they raised their kids under a strict conservative upbringing.

In December 2018, Michelle gave birth to their 18th child, Jordyn-Grace, and the show was renamed to 18 Kids and Counting. The series later became its final title, 19 Kids and Counting, when the couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Josie, in December 2009.

Following the cancelation of 19 Kids & Counting, the Duggars went on to star on Counting On from 2015 until 2020.

However, the Duggars aren’t the only reality stars that have a handful of family members. One famous family that has been part of viewers lives since 2007 is the Kardashians, who got their start on reality TV on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Since beginning their careers on reality TV, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have found success in their careers both on and off camera.

Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, has close bonds with all of her children and has never been shy when it comes to gushing about them. “Being a mother is by far the greatest blessing. My children are my most precious gifts and I am so beyond proud of each and every one of them,” she wrote via Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day in May 2017.

The momager has also embraced her role as a grandmother. “Now it’s nice because you can play with them and like they say, give them back,” she told New You Media. “You know, after the weekend’s over, ‘Here you go, Kourtney! Here you go, Kim! See ya!’”

While Kris and her kids no longer star on KUWTK, the family has found a new home at Hulu for their show The Kardashians.

Other reality shows that feature large families include Little People, Big World, Sister Wives, John and Kate Plus 8, and Alaskan Bush People. Keep reading to find out which reality TV families have the most members.